God needed a very special Irish angel to be by his side and on Sept. 24, 2019, William (Bill) Edward Hogan Jr., who passed away due to serious injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident, was received by him with open arms.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of William Edward Hogan Sr. and the late Helen McGlynn Hogan.
He enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Reserves and was a member of the 109th Field Artillery Regiment in Kingston where he held the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1992.
He met and fell in love with the former Terri Wilk and they started their life together as husband and wife on May 9, 1987, and shared 32 wonderful years together. During their marriage, they became the proud parents of two wonderful sons, Billy and Jay.
Bill had many jobs in his early years working at local restaurants/diners. He then became supervisor at Jack Williams Tire, Moosic; general manager of McCarthy Tire, Hazleton; and operations manager of Service Tire Truck Center, Jessup.
In March 2017, Bill and Terri decided they were done with the blustery cold and snowy weather of Pennsylvania and headed to Columbia, S.C., to start a new chapter in their life.
There Bill worked as operations manager for Environmental Rental Services and general manager of 31W Insulation.
His most recent job was with Transport Care Services where he transported veterans for their medical needs. He was only there a short time before the accident, but Bill being the people person that he was, enjoyed this job the most.
He and wife enjoyed camping at Red Ridge Lake Campgroud in Zion Grove were they were friends with many wonderful people. He also enjoyed the yearly family vacations to Ocean City, Md., and also going with close friends to places like West Virginia, Northern Virginia and Kentucky.
He was active with the annual Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre for 38 years working as ground crew member and then ground crew supervisor.
Bill's main priority in life was taking care of his family and would never hesitate helping someone when they asked.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; maternal grandparents, James and Helen McGlynn; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marion Hogan; nephew, Daniel Hogan Jr.; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his father, Bill Sr.; wife, Terri; and son, Billy, with whom he resided with in S.C.; son, Jay, Hampton, Va.; sister, Debbie and her husband, James, Hampton Va.; brother, Daniel and his wife, Louise, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Marion, Wilkes-Barre; nieces, Jennifer Leota, Sarah Walsh, Elizabeth Wilk, Kacie Hogan; several aunts, uncles and cousins; also, his furry companions, his dogs Bronx, Cheyenne and Sierra.
A viewing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. John S. Terry officiating. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Thursday.
Funeral services are being handled by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's honor to SC Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, 5710 N. Main St., Columbia, S.C. 29260.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019