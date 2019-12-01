Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bergstrasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Bergstrasser Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Bergstrasser Jr. Obituary
William J. Bergstrasser Jr., Wilkes-Barre, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Nanticoke.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Evelyn and William Bergstrasser Sr., and was a graduate of GAR High School and Wilkes College, where he received his degree in accounting. He was a devout fan of Penn State and the New York Knicks.

William is survived by his son, Kris, York; daughter, Paula, Nanticoke; sister, Jane Struzzeri and her husband, Phil, Endicott, N.Y. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Katherine, Elizabeth, William Kanjorski of Nanticoke, and Isabella Bergstrasser, York.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Hershey Penn State Childrens Hospital, 600 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -