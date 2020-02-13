Home

Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Drive
Laflin, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Drive
Laflin, PA
William J. Dankulich Obituary
William J. Dankulich, 81, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He and his wife, Barbara O'Malley Dankulich, celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2019.

Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Adam Sr. and Olga Minkavage Dankulich. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1957, and attended Wyoming Seminary Business School. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Pope & Talbot, Pittston Twp. William was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

William's pastimes included golfing, tennis and pool. He will also be remembered for his love and pride of his garden, which he enjoyed sharing with everyone.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center emergency room staff for their care and compassion.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Adam Jr. and George Dankulich; and sister, Helen Serino.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, William P. Dankulich and wife, Mary Alice, Doylestown; daughter, Dawn Nolan and fiancé, Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Gillian and Alexander Worosilla; brothers, Joseph and Gerald Dankulich; and sister, Ann Marie Skrocki and husband, David, all of West Pittston; brother-in-law, Frank Serino; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dankulich; and Elaine Dankulich; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, to be celebrated by the Rev. Louis A. Grippe. Everyone attending the Mass is asked to go directly to the church Saturday.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The Parish Rosary Group will recite the rosary at 9:30 a.m. in the church.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or to the donor's favorite charity.

For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020
