McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Aloysius
Wilkes-Barre, PA
William J. Keating


1934 - 2020
William J. Keating Obituary

William J. Keating, 85, of Hanover Twp., joined his beloved wife, Mary Rita "Marita" Tershak Keating, in eternal life on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, what would have been their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Born Nov. 2, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Victoria Iorio Keating, he was a proud 1953 graduate of Meyers High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War conflict receiving Honorable Discharge in 1956. Bill worked for Holland Furnace Company for a time, tended bar at the Café Gourmet and graduated from Barber School to open his own shop on Wood Street, Wilkes-Barre. He loved being a barber and being around people and continued to enjoy his line of work continuously for over 50 years on Wood Street, only retiring last year in June 2019.

A devoted Catholic, Bill was a life member of St. Therese's Church, South Wilkes-Barre, until its closing, and then became a faithful member of St. Aloysius Church of the Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, serving as an usher for several years.

Bill was an enthusiastic Notre Dame football fan and an active member of the Notre Dame Club of Hanover Twp. He was also a member of Lodge No. 61, F.&A.M., Wilkes-Barre, and the AmVets of Hanover Twp.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marita, on Feb. 21, 2020; mother, Victoria Iorio Keating; brother, James Keating; and sister, Anita Pryor.

Bill's love will live on in a family who adored him, daughter Jennifer Keating Hadley, her husband Rob, who was a son and best friend to him; and the apples of his eye, his two granddaughters, Kendall Marita and Reagan Victoria Hadley, Pittston Twp. He is also survived by sister, Margaret Casey, California; brothers, the Rev. Patrick Casey, Alaska; and Bernard Casey, California; along with sister-in law, Mary Keating, Forty Fort; nieces and nephews and friends who became family.

The extent to which he will be missed cannot be adequately expressed by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Bill's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Church of St. Aloysius, Wilkes-Barre.

Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Bill's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.


