William J. Long Obituary
William J. Long of Pringle passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 25, 1952, he was son of the late Boyd and Helen Long.

William was employed by Andy Perugino's Restaurant prior to his retirement. He was a member of United Methodist Church, Luzerne.

Surviving are his companion, Heather Steuer; sons, William, Virginia; Stephen, Harveys Lake; sisters, Elaine Wozniak and husband, Mike, Florida; and Mary Nice, Pringle; brother, David, United Kingdom; five grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral for William will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 7, 2019
