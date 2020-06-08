Home

William Jamrowski, 80, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

He was born May 5, 1940, in Plymouth, and was the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Taylor Jamrowski.

Bill was an Army veteran and a long-time maintenance worker for Exeter Department of Public Works.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Zinck.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Jarrett Jamrowski, Exeter; children, Deborah Ann Fronzoni, Pringle; Karen Merth and husband, Michael, Plymouth; Susan Rose, New York; brother, Martin Jamrowski; sister, Mabel James; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2020
