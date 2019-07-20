Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
64 Davis St.
Shavertown, PA
William "Bill" Johnson

William "Bill" Johnson Obituary
William "Bill" J. Johnson, 57, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Korn Krest, he was the son of the late William McGuire and Lorraine Barker. 

Bill was an immensely talented, self-taught, contractor who spent much of his life in the home improvement industry. He was employed by Blakeslee Home Improvement for 20+ years. He then owned and operated Johnson Family Home Improvement, building custom homes, renovations, and remodeling. Most recently, he was employed as a property manager. 

Bill and his wife discovered a passion and love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, traveling the open road to enjoy the beauty and splendor of nature and our country's breathtaking national parks. They traveled across the U.S. every spring, summer and fall, including cross country trips several times. They were members of the local Electric City Chapter HOG. 

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, William; three brothers, David Barker, James Barker and Charles Dupre; and nephew, David Bruce Wallace.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane (Rychwalski) Johnson; daughter, Michelle Johnson and her husband, John Fallon, Trucksville; two granddaughters he cherished dearly, Fiona and Scarlett. He is also survived by his sisters, Colleen Krashnak, and her husband Andy, Harveys Lake; Susan Boice and her husband Dale, Noxen; Mary Solomon and her late husband, Jack, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Larry Ridolfi, Berwick; and sister-in-law, Linda Barker, Edwardsville. He is survived by many nephews and nieces, many of whom he was a second father to and will miss him deeply. 

A viewing for Bill will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019
