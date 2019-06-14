|
William Joseph "Billy" Pyle, 43, of Hanover Twp., died unexpectedly Friday, June 7, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 20, 1976, the son of Herbert F. and Caroline Meck Pyle. He attended the Hanover Area schools. He was employed as a baker by Curry Donuts, Wilkes-Barre.
Surviving are his parents, Herbert F. and Caroline Pyle; brothers, Herbert, John, Robert and Alan Pyle; sister, Karen (Rich) Gatusky; nieces and nephews, Robert Jr. and Abigail Pyle, Rich, Dan and Adam Gatusky, Jennifer Kwarcinski, Austin and Sean Pyle, Isabella and Ayden Pyle; two great-nieces; and best friend, Mike Morrissey.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in St. John's Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke. Services will be held at 6 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Michele Kaufman officiating. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, family members are gratefully accepting donations to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2019