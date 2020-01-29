Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Higgs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Higgs Obituary
Attorney William L. Higgs, 63, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris Fields Higgs.

Bill was a graduate of Crestwood Area High School, he earned his bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech and his law degree from Washington and Lee University. He believed in education but was not prideful about it and enjoyed hiking, philosophy and intense conversation.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his daughter, Lauren.

Surviving are his wife, Martha Zulawski Higgs; children, Brian, Salt Lake City, Utah; Alicia, Seattle, Wash.; and Justin, Mountain Top; brother, Jim and wife, Sue; and sisters, Barbara Spencer and husband, Ron; and Lisa McCabe.

A Quaker memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Geisinger Wyoming Valley Heart Failure Program, the University of Pennsylvania Heart Transplant Program or the Teen Suicide Prevention Program.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -