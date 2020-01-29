|
Attorney William L. Higgs, 63, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris Fields Higgs.
Bill was a graduate of Crestwood Area High School, he earned his bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech and his law degree from Washington and Lee University. He believed in education but was not prideful about it and enjoyed hiking, philosophy and intense conversation.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his daughter, Lauren.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Zulawski Higgs; children, Brian, Salt Lake City, Utah; Alicia, Seattle, Wash.; and Justin, Mountain Top; brother, Jim and wife, Sue; and sisters, Barbara Spencer and husband, Ron; and Lisa McCabe.
A Quaker memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Geisinger Wyoming Valley Heart Failure Program, the University of Pennsylvania Heart Transplant Program or the Teen Suicide Prevention Program.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020