William L. Rogaski Sr., 73, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday evening, June 24, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in the Hudson Section of Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Stephen and Violet Suchoski Rogaski.



Bill was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1964, and was a U.S. Army veteran serving with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery Battalion. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator by International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542, Plains Twp.



Bill was an avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan.



Known as "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren, he never missed a function or game they were involved in. He was so proud of each and every one of them, and they were his life, along with his wife and children. Bill was "Mr. Fix-It" and would offer a helping hand in anything that needed to be fixed or repaired.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rogaski.



Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Nancy Dombzalski; son, William Rogaski Jr.; daughters, Kim Lukashewski and her husband, Brian; and Keri Colleran and her husband, Stephen, all of Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Amber, Kaitlyn, Emily, Abigale, Gabrielle, Brooklyn and Trevor; brother-in-law, John Dombzalski and his wife, Andrea; nephew, John Dombzalski Jr.; and niece, Tara Dombzalski.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. There will be no calling hours.



Memorial donations may be made to the in Bill's memory.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019