William M. Lawson Obituary

William M. Lawson of Dallas and formerly of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Village at Greenbriar, at the age of 93.

Bill was raised in South Wilkes-Barre, attending Meyers High School, Class of 1945, of which he was class president. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and served as an aviation electrician's mate First Class on Saipan and Guam. For 38 years, Bill worked in the telecommunications business, first with Western Electric and later with Verizon as an installer and chief switchman for the companies. He was a devoted member of Shavertown United Methodist Church.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Obadiah and Sarah Morgan Lawson; and his brother, Eugene Lawson.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Dorothy (nee Yencha); son, Donald, Palmerton; daughters, Joan Bigelow (Richard), Nuangola; and Sandra Mahle (Douglas), Loyalville; grandchildren, Julie Craig, Susan Bigelow and Shelby Lawson; and three great-grandsons, Ryan, Alex and Matthew Craig.

Funeral services will be held privately from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown. The Rev. Robin Baer, pastor of Shavertown United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2020
