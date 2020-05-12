|
|
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, loving husband and father, William McAndrew, 94, of Avoca, passed away in Regional Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late William Patrick McAndrew and Julia Vilogi McAndrew.
He was a graduate of Duryea High School.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served aboard the ship USS Nantahala (AO-60) during Word War II. He was also an active member of SS Peter and Paul Parish, Avoca, belonging to the Catholic Men's club and Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. He was also active with the Avoca Little League and Boys Scouts for many years. He is survived by his wife, the former Betty Fela, celebrating 64 years of marriage on May 5, 2020. William was a sheet metal supervisor at Tobyhanna Army Depot, retiring after 36 years. After retirement, he worked part time for Hertz and enjoyed many years traveling with his wife and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed a long, happy, well-lived life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Ann; and daughter, Karen; and his sisters, Elizabeth McAndrew Drury and Mary Zilas; and brother, Joseph McAndrew.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, William McAndrew Jr. and wife, Colleen, Duryea; Stephen McAndrew and wife, Trudy, Dallas; Michael McAndrew and wife, Elisa, Avoca; David McAndrew and wife, Lori, Duryea; and daughter, Susan O'Connor and husband, Kevin, Dallas; grandchildren, Michael McAndrew and wife, Kate; Matthew McAndrew and wife, Maura; Heather Webb and husband, Bob; Ashley, Casey and Corey McAndrew; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Also surviving are sisters, Ruth McAndrew Lyons and Agnes and husband, Ronald McGraw; and nieces.
A private memorial service will be held Wednesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, officiating.
Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2020