More Obituaries for William Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Moran

William Moran Obituary

William "Willie" Moran Sr., 73, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

Born Sept 7, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Henrietta May Moran. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1965 and retired from Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Bill loved old cowboy shows like Paladin and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed doo-wop and '50s music. He loved his dog Dilllinger, being a dad and a grandfather and sitting on the porch feeding the squirrels. He was beloved by everyone he came in contact with and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Moran, Kingston; son, William J. Moran Jr. and wife, Danielle; grandsons, William III and Jacob, Wyoming; daughter, Henrietta Hosmer and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Amy and Scott II, Edwardsville; and son, Christopher Moran, Kingston; brother, Frederick Moran and wife Charlyn, Larksville; sister, Julie Lewis, Berwick; numerous nephews and nieces.

As per request, no services will be held.


