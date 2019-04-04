Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Morgan Rosser. View Sign

William Morgan Rosser, 68, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter, after a long illness.



Born Nov. 28, 1950, in Honesdale, Bill was the son of the late Rev. William Morgan Rosser and Anna Davis Rosser.



William was a 1968 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and obtained his associate degree in electrical engineering from Penn State. He continued his education at Albright College.



He was employed by Bell Laboratories in Reading for 17 years and then afterward, as an entrepreneur, established several businesses.



In 1990, he, along with friend and colleague, Cynthia Cauffman, founded the Consult/ix Group, a software development and consulting firm that serviced multiple businesses and schools in Reading and in the Great Philadelphia area.



He was a former member of the Reading Radio Club and held the call letters K3FOL.



Bill was also a talented guitarist and lead vocalist in several bands, the latest being Steel Horse and Steel Horse Acoustic. Bill and the band opened for many artists over the years, including the Out Laws and Pure Prairie League, in West Virginia, and he shared the stage with the Jimmie VanZant band in Robesonia. He can be heard at



Married for 43 years, William is survived by his wife, Janis L. Blight; and three sons, William Morgan Rosser III and his wife, Sarah Montgomery; Christopher Leland Rosser and wife, Melanie Hill; and Thomas John Rosser and husband, Ashley Burke. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Alexis, Samantha, Sapphire, Desmond, Scarlett, Brian, Emily and Lilly. In addition, he is survived by his brother, John Morgan Rosser; and sister-in-law, Carol (Martin) along with their two daughters, Rachel, wife of Carl Burns, and Rebecca Rosser, Sweet Valley.



Bill was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church.



The Rev. Jim Pall, pastor, will officiate the memorial in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek.



Services will be held with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday followed by services from 5 to 6 p.m.



A celebration of Bill's life and resurrection will follow in Rosser Fellowship Hall immediately afterward.



Contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.



Condolences can be made at

William Morgan Rosser, 68, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter, after a long illness.Born Nov. 28, 1950, in Honesdale, Bill was the son of the late Rev. William Morgan Rosser and Anna Davis Rosser.William was a 1968 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and obtained his associate degree in electrical engineering from Penn State. He continued his education at Albright College.He was employed by Bell Laboratories in Reading for 17 years and then afterward, as an entrepreneur, established several businesses.In 1990, he, along with friend and colleague, Cynthia Cauffman, founded the Consult/ix Group, a software development and consulting firm that serviced multiple businesses and schools in Reading and in the Great Philadelphia area.He was a former member of the Reading Radio Club and held the call letters K3FOL.Bill was also a talented guitarist and lead vocalist in several bands, the latest being Steel Horse and Steel Horse Acoustic. Bill and the band opened for many artists over the years, including the Out Laws and Pure Prairie League, in West Virginia, and he shared the stage with the Jimmie VanZant band in Robesonia. He can be heard at soundcloud.com/charles-fick-347758233/smell-the-roses Married for 43 years, William is survived by his wife, Janis L. Blight; and three sons, William Morgan Rosser III and his wife, Sarah Montgomery; Christopher Leland Rosser and wife, Melanie Hill; and Thomas John Rosser and husband, Ashley Burke. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Alexis, Samantha, Sapphire, Desmond, Scarlett, Brian, Emily and Lilly. In addition, he is survived by his brother, John Morgan Rosser; and sister-in-law, Carol (Martin) along with their two daughters, Rachel, wife of Carl Burns, and Rebecca Rosser, Sweet Valley.Bill was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church.The Rev. Jim Pall, pastor, will officiate the memorial in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek.Services will be held with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday followed by services from 5 to 6 p.m.A celebration of Bill's life and resurrection will follow in Rosser Fellowship Hall immediately afterward.Contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.Condolences can be made at www.berkscremations.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close