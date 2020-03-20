|
On Monday, March 16, 2020, heaven opened its gates and called another angel home. William P. "Billy" Eastman Jr., who was born March 10, 1956, received his wings and joined his late parents, William and Marjorie Eastman.
He is survived by his siblings, Victoria, Carol, Terry, Dorothy, Patricia, Faith, Leslie, Marjorie, Cathy, Richard, Stephen, Kenneth, Michael and Jimmy, in addition to a village of nieces and nephews.
Billy had a way of touching the hearts of all who crossed his path and will be missed dearly. Please do not mourn his death but instead celebrate his birthday and the gift of his wings which freed him from the chains of sickness and pain.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be held for the family at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to an animal rescue center of their choice. Like his mother, Billy had a passion for all animals.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020