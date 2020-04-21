Home

William P. Matiskella Obituary
William P. Matiskella, 82, of Lincoln, Del., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Matiskella was born in Kingston and was the son of the late Philip and Stella Matiskella.

He was retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 32 years of service. He also worked at River Run Golf Course as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed golf, boating and camping. He was a honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, Ocean City, Md., a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Frank Albert Memorial Lodge 43, Wyoming, the Pennsylvania State Police Retirees Association and St. John's Catholic Church, Milford, Del.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the US Air Force.

Mr. Matiskella was predeceased by his former wife, Arline Matiskella.

Mr. Matiskella is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bobby Lee Matiskella; his daughter, Michelle M. Williams, Harrisburg; his sons, William M. Matiskella, Jonestown; and Eric C. Matiskella, Harrisburg; his stepson, Pete M. Monismith, Titusville, Fla.; seven granddaughters; and two great?grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111?3710.

Arrangements are by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Harrisburg.

Condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020
