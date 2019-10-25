Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for William Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Perez


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Perez Obituary
William Perez, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Born June 15, 1935, in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Daniel and Carmen Rivera Perez. He lived in New York for 43 years before moving to Wilkes-Barre in 2001.

William was an upholsterer by trade and was quite the handyman. He enjoyed walking around the neighborhood and helping others.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Erudina Rivera Perez; daughters, Wilma and her husband, Michael DiCaprio; and Mary and her husband, Andrew Donald; sons, William and his wife, Margie Perez; Luis Perez; Daniel Perez; and David and his wife, Monica Perez; grandchildren, Barbara, Deanna and Michael DiCaprio; Radames Perez; Savannah and Jaylen Perez; and Yasmine, David and Brian Perez; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Riley; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A celebration of William's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and will continue there with gathering at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a service at 10 a.m. The burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with William's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now