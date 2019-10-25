|
William Perez, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Born June 15, 1935, in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Daniel and Carmen Rivera Perez. He lived in New York for 43 years before moving to Wilkes-Barre in 2001.
William was an upholsterer by trade and was quite the handyman. He enjoyed walking around the neighborhood and helping others.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Erudina Rivera Perez; daughters, Wilma and her husband, Michael DiCaprio; and Mary and her husband, Andrew Donald; sons, William and his wife, Margie Perez; Luis Perez; Daniel Perez; and David and his wife, Monica Perez; grandchildren, Barbara, Deanna and Michael DiCaprio; Radames Perez; Savannah and Jaylen Perez; and Yasmine, David and Brian Perez; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Riley; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of William's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and will continue there with gathering at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a service at 10 a.m. The burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with William's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 25, 2019