Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
William R. Dungan Sr. Obituary
William R. Dungan Sr., 93, formerly of Kingston, died Oct. 10, 2019, at Brandywine Senior Living, East Norritown.

Born Dec. 6, 1925, in Berlin, Md., he was the son of the late Earl and Mary Marders Dungan. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Bill had resided on East Bennett Street, Kingston, for over 60 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a piper fitter at Air Products.

He was a member of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, Kingston.

He was past master of Kingston Lodge 395, F&AM and Irem Temple.

Preceding him in death by the love of his life, his "baby doll," his wife, Jean Lawson Dungan, of 66 years; and his son, William Dungan, Jr.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandra and her husband, Frank Husband, Norristown; grandchildren, Jennifer Husband-Elsier and her husband, David Elsier, King of Prussia; Jessica Husband and her wife, Courtney Custer, Ardmore; Danae Husband-Mitrovich and her husband, Michael Mitrovich, Ambler; four great grandchildren, Jack Elsier, Gus Cunninghan and Issac and Willow Mitrovich.

The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment with military honors will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service time. A Masonic service will be held at noon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Luzerne County SPCA or Montgomery SPCA. For information or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 13, 2019
