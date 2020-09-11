Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for William Turak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. "Bill" Turak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. "Bill" Turak Obituary

William R. "Bill" Turak, 46, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 5, 1974, he was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Bonnie Little Turak.

Bill was an avid softball player locally. He also was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Most of all, Bill loved to spend his time with his beloved family. He was always helping his kids strive to better themselves in the sports they were participating in, and spending time with his granddaughter, who was his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and in-laws.

Surviving are his loving wife, Billie-Jo Oeller; daughter, Tonia M. Turak and companion, Jonathan M. Kissinger; daughter, Makayla L. Turak; son, Charles A. Turak; granddaughter, Liliana M. Kissinger; sisters, Elizabeth Lorah; and Karen Smith; brother, Michael Turak Jr.; several in-laws, aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A family celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date, but a small get together will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday for anyone who wants to pay their respects at The Canning House, 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704.

Arrangements were by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -