Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Forty Fort United Methodist Church
Wyoming and Yeager Avenues
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Forty Fort United Methodist Church
Wyoming and Yeager Avenues
Forty Fort, PA
View Map
Resources
William Reid Keller


1934 - 2020
William Reid Keller Obituary
Attorney William Reid Keller, a resident of Brooks Estates, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, in Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Yeager Avenue's, Forty Fort,with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.

Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Feb. 8 in the church.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
