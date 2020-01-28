|
Attorney William Reid Keller, a resident of Brooks Estates, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, in Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Yeager Avenue's, Forty Fort,with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.
Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Feb. 8 in the church.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020