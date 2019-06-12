Resources More Obituaries for William Culp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Russell "Bill" Culp

Obituary Condolences Flowers William Russell "Bill" Culp, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Through all his years he worked hard and lived with kindness, care and good humor. Affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, he touched the lives of all who knew him.



Bill was born Dec. 29, 1922, to Gilbert and Emma Smith Culp, the second to youngest of six children, and grew up in Kingston. At the height of the Great Depression, the family endured the passing of Bill's father when Bill was only 12. He graduated in 1940 from Kingston High School.



During World War II, Bill served in the United States Coast Guard, including a unit dedicated to breaking the Japanese code. After the war, Bill enrolled at Penn State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in dairy husbandry in 1949. Bill was in the dairy business his entire career, and was associated with Sealtest Ice Cream, Foremost Dairies, Penn Dairies, Gold Seal Ice Cream and as sales manager for Cloister Dairies and Spring Water Company. He served as president of the Keystone Ice Cream Association in 1983 to 1984 and secured the governor's proclamation of "Ice Cream Day" in Pennsylvania in 1985. He also established The Keystone Reporter, a trade publication for association members.



Bill met his wife, Elsie Noble Culp, at Penn State, and they were married 69 years before Elsie's passing in July of 2018. They raised five children. Bill's son, David Culp, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Culp Sajeski (Eugene), Hummelstown; and sons, Barry Culp, Reading; Randall Culp (Elizabeth), Hunlock Creek; and Robert Culp (Vivian Linares), Garrison, N.Y. Elsie and Bill had 10 grandchildren, Heather and Emily Sajeski; Alyson Lynn Palanzo, and Bryan and Drew Culp; Anne, Will and Jonathan Culp; and Dylan and Lianna Culp. They also had two great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his brothers Gilbert, Lewis, and George Culp. He is survived by his sisters Irene Strzepek, Plymouth, Minn.; and Marilyn Evans, Kingston.



Bill was a longtime member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where he served as an elder and past president of the board of trustees. He was a past board member of the Lancaster Kiwanis Club and a member of the Lititz Lion Club. He was active in numerous civic organizations, including United Way, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Lititz Public Library and Lititz Ambulance Association.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Chapel at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz. The family will greet family and friends from 10 until 11 a.m. A luncheon reception with ice cream will follow. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, www.highlandpc.org; or the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, www.bv.org.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2019