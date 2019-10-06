|
William S. Saunders, 82, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born June 5, 1937 in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Frank Saunders and Kathryn Johnson Saunders.
Bill was a graduate of Harter High School. He later graduated from Luzerne County Community College, with an associates degree in real estate.
After his graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Army, where he honorably served for 24 years. He served two tours during the Vietnam Conflict. Throughout his military career, he was stationed at numerous places throughout the world, including Germany, Boston and Fort Meade, Md.
During his service, he was awarded with the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, two Overseas Bars, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Upon his retirement from the military in 1979, Bill was employed as security guard at the Berwick Power Plant. He was then employed by the United States Postal Service, where he retired after 20 years.
Bill was a member of the Plymouth American Legion, Shawnee Post 463, and a member of the National Riffle Association of America.
Throughout his life, Bill was an avid hunter. Once a year, for the past several years, he would take his sons-in-law on a hunting trip in Canada.
He also greatly enjoyed traveling all over the world. One of his favorite trips was made to Alaska, to visit his nephew, Jeff. During this trip, they were flown to the tundra, where they spent three days hunting.
Bill's greatest joy was spending time with his loving family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Alice Casem, of New York, Kathleen Trczinski, Plymouth; Mary Saba, Wilkes-Barre; Francis Saunders, New Jersey; and Thomas Saunders, Plymouth; and son-in-law, George Patterson.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Tammy Patterson, of Plymouth; and Robin Lucas and her husband, Mark, Duryea; grandchildren, Jessica Lucas, Raymond Keiper, and Ashley Lucas; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Mackenzie, Anthony, Gary, and Lacey Rae; sister, Bernice Burke, Plymouth; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by military service and interment in Sorber Cemetery, Shickshinny.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Bill's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center, for their special care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Bill's favorite charities, , by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate, in his memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 6, 2019