Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Sutton Obituary

William "Bill" Sutton of Kingston passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home.

Born July 9, 1946, in Rochester, N.Y., and was the son of the late William and Helen Jacobowski Sutton. Bill was a graduate of Meyers High School, of the class of 1964, McCann School of Business and was a certified welder. Also, Bill was owner and operator of "Bill's Auto Upholstery" in Kingston for 38 years. He was a master craftsman in all facets of the upholstery trade with a legion of customers over the years, many of whom became friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his birth parents, William and Helen; his adoptive mother, Albina Ricardo; and brother, Louis Paolinelli.

Bill is survived by his younger brother, James (wife, Deborah); three sisters, Barbara Puma; Patricia Gilbert;, and Richalien LeGrande; an older brother, Richard Ricardo; nephew, Isaac Sutton; and a niece, Sarah Sutton. Bill is also survived by great-nieces, Hannah and Eila as well as great-nephew, Maximus, all of whom he loved and enjoyed.

Family and friends may call between 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Social distancing and masks are requested of all of those attending.

Bill will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., immediately following calling hours.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -