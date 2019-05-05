William "Bill" Switzer, 71, of Shickshinny, passed away at home Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He was born in Nanticoke, the son of the late Charles B. and Ethel B. Robbins Switzer.
Bill was a graduate of Northwest Area High School. He was a member of Town Hill United Methodist Church. He was a member of the United Sportsman Camp 271.
Prior to retiring, Bill was employed as a fork lift operator at Smucker's Pet Foods, formerly Heinz.
Bill was a kind and generous man. He loved animals, hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Debra Cunfer Switzer; daughter, Vicki Lewis and her husband, Rob, Florida, their son, Sam; son, Chuck and his girlfriend, Heather Soltis, and her daughter, Jordan; nephews, Rob Switzer and his wife, Joli, Maryland; Todd Switzer, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Penny Switzer, Shickshinny; many cousins and lots of friends. He will be missed by all.
Bill's family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice for their care and compassion which allowed Bill to spend his final days at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.
