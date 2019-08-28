|
|
William W. Dalon, 86, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William A. and Grace Williams Dalon.
Bill, as he was known by his friends, attended Elmer L. Myers High School, Wilkes-Barre.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the battleship USS Missouri, during the Korean Conflict. The USS Missouri was described as the most famous battleship ever built as it was the site of the surrender of the Empire of Japan which ended World War II.
Bill was a very talented and meticulous machinist and electrician working in various positions which took him to countless different countries.
Bill was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth "Jeanne" Frail Dalon; and his sisters, Muriel Chapman and Louise "Betty" Siegle.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Joan Meyers Lenahan Dalon; sister, Dolores Corbett; daughter, Roberta Conrad and her husband, Warren; grandson, Clifton Conrad and his wife, Ashley; granddaughter, and Mary Bhaskar and her husband, Benny; three great-grandchildren, Reya and Myla Bhaskar and Rowan Conrad; stepson, Joseph Lenahan and his wife, Rita, to whom Bill was ever so grateful; four step-grandchildren, Joseph, Michael and Jason Lenahan and Lynette Mitchell; as well as 10 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Rick and Diane Morrisey and Ernie and Yvonne Siegle, with whom he was very close.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 316 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. Michelle Kaufman, pastor, officiating.
Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church.
McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1111 E. End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019