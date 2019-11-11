Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Willie Eugene "Boobie" Wallace


1963 - 2019
Willie Eugene "Boobie" Wallace Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Willie "Boobie" Eugene Wallace announces his unexpected passing on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the age of 56.

Boobie was born July 16, 1963, to Claudette Lomax Wallace in Atlantic City, N.J. He attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine Elementary School and graduated from Atlantic City High School. He served as an altar boy at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, where he continued to support his community. During his childhood, he enjoyed hanging on the beach with his mother and brothers, and spent many summers with his cousins in East Orange, N.J. His varied interests took him from graduating the National School of Health Technology in Philadelphia, to professional cooking in the casino industry.

Boobie moved to Wilkes-Barre where he met his loving wife, Heather, in the process of becoming a CNA. Heather and Boobie were married in 2002 and lived together in complete harmony. He was employed by Timber Ridge Healthcare for 20 years where he was a respected leader amongst the staff and was loved by everyone.

He was an avid Eagles, Tar Heels and Sixers fan. His favorite seasons were March Madness and fantasy football (where he was a champion in both family leagues). He loved playing basketball with his kids, and to those who knew him best, he was and avid horticulturist. He had an undying love for his pets, Taro, Charlie Brown, Ruby, Donnie and Lily. He also loved his yearly family vacations and enjoyed antiquing in his spare time. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudette; and his brother, Michael.

He is survived by his loving wife, Heather; his brother, Anthony and fiancé, Georgia; his aunt, Edna; his children, Brianna, Tyler, Willie and Claudia; and his granddaughter, Aria. He leaves behind a host of loving family members where he grew up as their brother, Roberto, Orlando, Patricia, Diana, Stevie, Mark, and his extended family, Claudette, Troy, Mark, Angel, Meya, and the Rev. Overton Jones.

Eugene was a distinct family man who had unconditional love for everyone. His actions, words, and love were always positive and infectious.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. At 5:30 p.m., a celebration of Boobie's life will be officiated by the Rev. Overton Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Boobie's memory may be given to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 11, 2019
