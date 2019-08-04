Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Masher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Beatrice Masher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Beatrice Masher Obituary
Wilma Beatrice Masher, 93, better known by friends as BB, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, who took outstanding care of her in her last few days of life.

She lived with her son, Joseph, for 10 years up until the last seven days of her life. Her son, Joseph, and her daughters, along with her nurse's aides take comfort in knowing they were able to care for her at home.

She was born in Exeter, a daughter of the late Frank and Veronica Roman Chupka. Wilma was a graduate of Exeter High School. She was formerly employed as a secretary in New York City. She later worked as a seamstress and embroiderer in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph John Masher Sr. in 1999; by her son, John Masher; by her daughter, JoAnn Masher. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Augun; a brother, William J. Chupka; sister, Verna Heinbach.

Surviving are her children, Joseph Masher, Plains Twp.; Tricia Tucker and her husband, Ken, Old Forge; Wilhelmina Ulshafer and her husband, Don, Weston; and Betty Ann Augun, Hazelton; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Wilma's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now