Let us remember with thanksgiving the life and ministry of the Rev. Wilmert "Bill" Harry Wolf Jr., 85, who died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD.
Bill was born in Winona, Minn., on July 8, 1934. The son of the Rev. Wilmert Wolf and Sarah Staffeld, Bill was educated in Naperville, Ill., at North Central College and Evangelical Theological Seminary. Further education included Boston University School of Theology and Mansfield College, Oxford University.
Elected a full elder in 1960 in the Illinois Conference of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Bill served churches in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania before coming to New York in 1965. He served at West Hempstead, Island Park, Grace UMC in Newburgh and Valhalla before being appointed as district superintendent of the Long Island East District from 1995 to 2001. He retired in 2001. In retirement, Bill served St. Paul's UMC, Middletown, N.Y., and Hankins UMC, N.Y. After moving to Pennsylvania, he served Elm Park UMC.
In the communities where he was appointed, Bill served as chaplain of local fire departments, was a member of Rotary and Kiwanis and was involved in many social justice issues, one of which was chairing a committee that oversaw the renovation of an abandoned hospital into housing for the homeless. He loved world traveling, visiting Chile, Haiti and China. He was an avid reader, was interested in people, loved classical music, enjoyed going to Broadway shows and led study groups. He had a wondrous sense of humor and loved lively discussions. As district superintendent, he took genuine interest in the clergy he supervised, helping them with advice and guidance when asked.
His daughter, Suzanne, predeceased him at age 18.
He is survived by Marianne Hunt, his wife of 43 years; his daughter, Karin Snodgrass; his stepdaughter, Christy Wyrtzen; his sisters, Sarah Shoemaker and Priscilla Heim; and his brother, Paul Wolf.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to Marianne Wolf at her home address.
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to UMCOR, either online or through the New York Conference. Make checks payable to "NYAC" with "UMCOR – Bill Wolf" in the memo field, and mail to NYAC, 20 Soundview Ave., White Plains, NY 10606.
