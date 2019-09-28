|
|
Winifred "Winnie" Gail Saraka Pugh, 78, a life resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, while in the care of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a lingering illness.
Winnie was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, one of 11 children to the late John and Helen Holodick Saraka.
Educated in city schools, she attended the former Guthrie Elementary School in North End and became a member of the 1958 graduating class of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. Mrs. Pugh later furthered her education at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke to work toward an eventual business endeavor.
She, along with her partners Frances Gibbon and Kathy Henry, established the Wilkes-Barre Trophy Company originally on North Street and later North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre, and successfully ran the business for several years before selling to the current owners in Plains Twp.
Following her husband's passing, Winnie did not sit idle. She became the activities director and later an information attendant for the former Heritage House nursing home in Wilkes-Barre.
In her spare time, she was one of the first female coaches for the former North End Little League Association, where she later served as treasurer. She enjoyed canning the family's annual harvest of tomatoes and vegetables, loved baking Christmas cookies with her loving grandchildren, and hosting holidays and weekly Sunday dinners at her home, and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fan. She also never missed her grandchildren's sporting events.
Mrs. Pugh was a life member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Wilkes-Barre.
Winnie is remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandma and dear friend to all she touched in this life. Her presence will be sadly missed.
Mrs. Pugh was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis R. Pugh Sr., on March 20, 2007. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 44 years of married life together.
Also preceding her were sisters, Mildred Silvery, Irene Spilman and Evelyn Lisoski; brother, Tim Saraka; and infant brother, Michael Saraka, and most recently by her grandson and fishing buddy, Joseph Gerard "Joey" Pugh, on Nov. 12, 2016.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of their mother are her sons, Thomas R. Pugh and his partner, Michelle Franco, Mountain Top; Francis R. Pugh and his wife, Colleen; and Edward E. Pugh and his wife Patricia, all of Plains Township; grandchildren, including Dennis Pugh; Emma Pugh and her partner, Shawn Mitchell; Francis R. Pugh III and his wife, Cassandra; Madison, Jordan and Cooper Pugh; great-grandson, Lincoln Joseph Mitchell; brothers and sisters, John Saraka, East End section of Wilkes-Barre; Norman Saraka, North Wilkes-Barre; Diana Rader and her husband, Bryan, Boiling Springs; Helen Pugh, Lee Park section of Hanover Twp.; and Sharon Ashton and her husband William "Perry," Harding; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, fellow congregation members and dear friends and her beloved cat, Zeva.
Funeral services for Mrs. Pugh will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. The Rev. Peter J. Haenftling, pastor of St. Matthew, will serve as celebrant and leader of worship.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the Pugh Family.
Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Pugh's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 p.m. to service time Monday.
Those wishing to send a monetary donation in Mrs. Pugh's memory are respectfully encouraged to consider her church, St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 663 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705 or the Misfits Dog Rescue of PA, 1653 Ruane Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. To send Winnie's family online words of comfort, a shared memory or for directions to the funeral home, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019