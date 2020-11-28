Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Yvonne "Bonnie" (Aita) Prywara

Yvonne "Bonnie" (Aita) Prywara Obituary

Yvonne "Bonnie" (Aita) Prywara, 78, formerly of West Wyoming and presently of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Nov, 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Kress Aita. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1961. She was employed by Topps Chewing Gum for many years before retiring from Schott Glass of Duryea.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Joseph Prywara; son, James Prywara and his wife, Doris, Exeter; daughters, Sherry Hilstolsky and her husband, Brian, Harding; Brenda Croughn and her husband, Michael, Hughestown; grandchildren; Diane Tracey, Ryan Croughn, J.T. Prywara, Logan Croughn; two great-grandchildren, Eames Tracey and Elijah Tracey; brother, Wayne Robbins and his wife, Joanie, Wyoming; nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

A celebration of Bonnie's life is currently being planned by the family for the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or S.A.F.E. Inc., 1325 N. River St., Suite 104, Plains, PA 18705

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


