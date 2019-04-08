Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zane Sampson. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Zane Sampson, of Wilkes-Barre, announces that she left this world peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 80, in Alexandria, Va., while staying with her daughter.



She was born Zane Ruth Reese on Oct. 4, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. The family moved to Chillicothe where she went to Unioto High School and met her husband, Albert Phillip Sampson. They married in 1954 and had two daughters.



They moved to Mountain Top in 1973, where she worked as a switchboard operator at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre for 33 years. She was previously a hairdresser and had a flair for arts and crafts and became a talented seamstress who made beautiful quilts, bags and children's toys from fabric.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Phillip Sampson and by her parents, Hester Mae and Henry Reese; her daughter, Yolanda Lynn Sampson; brothers, Henry Lowell Reese and David Dean Reese and her sister, Mae Reese, all of Ohio.



She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Sampson LaPorte and her husband, Vincent; and Sondra Sampson; her granddaughter, Lindsey Sampson; her brother, Paul Edward Reese; and many nieces and nephews and their children.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 947 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



