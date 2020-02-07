|
Zelta Taylor, 94, of Berwick, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.
Born May 3, 1925, in Shickshinny RD1, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Edna Yocum Davenport.
In her early years, Mrs. Taylor worked as one of the original candy stripers at the Old Nanticoke Hospital, and also held employment at Beach Haven Laundry.
Zelta was a member of Beach Haven United Methodist Church. Among her interests were playing bingo, crocheting, camping, fishing, singing, reading her Bible, word searches, chocolate, cooking and baking.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 48 years, Jack E. Taylor, on April 21, 1991; two sons, Richard J. Taylor and Ray E. Taylor; two brothers, Alvin Davenport Sr. and Dayton Davenport; and her sister, Shirley Pifer.
Surviving are four grandchildren, Tammy Russell, Berwick; Edward Esposito, Monroe, Mich., Taylor Bond, Barrington, N.J.; and William "Matt" Holshue, Williamstown, N.J.; eight great-grandchildren, Larry Remphrey III; Raeanna Remphrey; Katrina Remphrey; Paul Russell; Sean Esposito; April Esposito; Matthew Bond Jr.; and Josilynn Holshue; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Eagle Hose Fire Company, 325 S. Mercer St., Berwick.
Interment will be in Elan Memorial Park, Lime Ridge, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the family to defray expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 7, 2020