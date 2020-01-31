|
Zita R. Cotter Cavanaugh, 88, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, after a brave battle with COPD. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Zita was born Aug. 4, 1931, to Daniel and Zita Golden Cotter. She graduated from GAR High School, later married John Cavanaugh and had three children. She was a stay at home mother, devoted to her family's needs. Zita volunteered for years at St. Al's cafeteria, where her grandchildren attended school and helped with their bazaars. She was a former member of St. Al's Church; its seniors and most recently was a member of St. Marys Church, Wilkes-Barre. She loved decorating for the holidays, baking cakes for every occasions and was the party planner for years at Bnai Brith Apartments, where she resided later in life.
Zita was a loving, kind, compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family was most important to her. She loved doing puzzles, going shopping and had a bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, John "Jack" Cavanaugh; brothers, Thomas Cotter and his wife, Betty; William Cotter; sister, Marie Wandell and her husband, Herbert; and Evelyn Hart and her husband, Joseph.
Zita is survived by her children, Zita, Mary and John Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Sarah and David Gibbon; great-grandchildren, David, Allyson, Julie Gibbon and Arianna Paradis; brother-in-law, Paul Charland; Jackie Dorzinsky; mother to David, Allyson and Julie and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church, Our Lady of Fatima Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and from 8:45 a.m. until time of service Monday.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and especially Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia and Jessica Burger, R.N., for their constant care and support.
Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020