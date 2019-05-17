Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre 59 Parrish St. Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-824-4601 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre 59 Parrish St. Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful girl, Zoey Olivia Renee Meyers Dates, entered this world kicking and screaming on March 8, 2005. She departed peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, and is now with her mother, who loved her so very much, Rebecca Dates; both lost due to the injuries sustained as a result of a vehicle accident that took place the morning of Monday, April 29, 2019.



Zoey was a lucky girl who happened to be greatly loved by two special men she called dad, Franklin Swain Jr. of Perlis, China; and Anthony Dates, of Nanticoke. In addition to her dads, she is also survived by the three people that miss her the most - her best friend and sister, Tatayana, and brothers, Julian and Gabriel. Their sorrow is palpable but her loss is also being greatly felt by all those who loved her, to include her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the many friends that considered her a part of their families.



Zoey was scheduled to complete the 8th grade at the end of the school year and participated in many activities to include cheerleading, 4-H, and volleyball. Always the joiner of group functions but found that her true love was art, especially anime. Zoey was also an avid reader and generally not caught without a book. She had one day hoped to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design.



Zoey was also known for her hilarious sense of humor that her sister can only describe as being able to, "brighten up a day, a mile away." She will be missed by all of those who knew her and had requested the following be noted should she ever pass, "get on my level nerds," which was no doubt a way in which to either motivate her peers or provoke her haters. She was truly a funny, gifted and talented young woman.



Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Services, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2019

