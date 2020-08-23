Aaron Bruce Grattidge passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born in Kingman, Kansas on December 14, 1941 to Arlo and Esther Grattidge. He joined the 4 Lads in 1976 and entertaining was his passion. Aaron had a contagious personality and loved to hear and tell jokes.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife Janice, sons Brad (Fawn), Brian (Anita), Jeff, Jim and Jennifer Biggs and 14 grandchildren, his sister Leila Casey, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Esther Grattidge and brother Virgil Grattidge. No service is scheduled due to COVID-19. Contributions may be made to PBS in Topeka.
Please send check to Betty Lou Pardue, KTWU Public Television, 1700 SW College, Topeka, Kansas 66621. https/ktwu.org/members/make-a-memorialortribute-gift
Read full obituary on: angelsabovecs.com
