1/1
Aaron Bruce Grattidge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron Bruce Grattidge passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born in Kingman, Kansas on December 14, 1941 to Arlo and Esther Grattidge. He joined the 4 Lads in 1976 and entertaining was his passion. Aaron had a contagious personality and loved to hear and tell jokes.

Aaron is survived by his loving wife Janice, sons Brad (Fawn), Brian (Anita), Jeff, Jim and Jennifer Biggs and 14 grandchildren, his sister Leila Casey, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Esther Grattidge and brother Virgil Grattidge. No service is scheduled due to COVID-19. Contributions may be made to PBS in Topeka.

Please send check to Betty Lou Pardue, KTWU Public Television, 1700 SW College, Topeka, Kansas 66621. https/ktwu.org/members/make-a-memorialortribute-gift

Read full obituary on: angelsabovecs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved