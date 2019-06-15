|
|
Aaron Glenn Zlatnik Aaron Glenn Zlatnik, 59, of Berryton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born November 9, 1959 in Topeka, the son of Leland R. and JoAnn (Glenn) Zlatnik.
Aaron was a lifelong Topeka resident, graduate of Topeka high and has a Bachelor's of Arts in Music Education from Washburn University. He was a member of community bands such as North Topeka Community Band, Kaw Valley Brass Band, KU Alumni Band, Topeka Brass Quintet, Topeka Cornet Band, and was the conductor of the Topeka Santa Fe Band.
Aaron is survived by his parents, Roger and Jo-Ann Zlatnik, brothers, Craig (Barb) Zlatnik and Bret Zlatnik, wife, Catherine "Cathy" Thomsen-Zlatnik, daughters, Amber (Devon) Clarke, Andrea (Derek) Williamson, Sarah (Ryan) Hart, and 3 grandchildren.
His passion for music and kindness to all were obvious to those who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Grace Farm, 2748 SE 29th St., Topeka, Kansas 66605. A celebration / reception will follow from 4:30 - 9:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 440 Clayton Ave St. Louis, MO 63110.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019