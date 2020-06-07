Aaron Wheatley Aaron Talmadge Wheatley, Jr., 71, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.Aaron was born November 14, 1948, in Coffeyville, Kansas, the son of Aaron and Martha Swartz Wheatley. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1967 and attended Washburn University. Aaron married Susan Stelzner on June 12, 1975, in Topeka. He retired from Goodyear Tire. Aaron enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, golfing, and chess. The most important aspect of Aaron's life was being with his family. He was proud of watching his children and grandchildren play sports.Aaron is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Bill Wheatley (Tara) and Melissa Wheatley; grandchildren, Aaron Wheatley, III (Jordan), Camden Wheatley and Brayden Wheatley; and great-grandchild, Paxton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Milly Hinchsliff.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614., where visitation will be one-hour prior. Private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Community Action, sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to