|
|
Ada Seifert Ada Mae Seifert, 89, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, February 9th, 2019.
Ada worked for the Shawnee Community Mental Health, where she was the finance manager for more than 15 years prior to retiring. After moving back to Topeka from Bella Vista in 2012, Ada and Dennis have been members of the Eastside Baptist Church in Topeka.
Survivors include her husband Dennis J. Seifert; daughters Cynthia "Suzie" Johnson (Rick) of Kansas City, KS. Linda Hardesty, Jane Warkentine, and Lorrie Dickey (Mike), of Topeka; step-sons Barry Seifert (Joy) Minot, North Dakota, Bradley Seifert (Tammy) Junction City, KS; step-daughters Teresa (John) Loney, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Lisa Seifert, Kansas City, KS, Janice Seifert and Melinda Seifert, McPherson; KS, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Ada bequeathed her body to the University of Kansas Medical School. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at the Eastside Baptist Church, SE 29th and Pauline Road in Topeka on February 28th. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Her full obituary appears at www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019