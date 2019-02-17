Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Ada Seifert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Seifert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Seifert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ada Seifert Obituary
Ada Seifert Ada Mae Seifert, 89, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, February 9th, 2019.

Ada worked for the Shawnee Community Mental Health, where she was the finance manager for more than 15 years prior to retiring. After moving back to Topeka from Bella Vista in 2012, Ada and Dennis have been members of the Eastside Baptist Church in Topeka.

Survivors include her husband Dennis J. Seifert; daughters Cynthia "Suzie" Johnson (Rick) of Kansas City, KS. Linda Hardesty, Jane Warkentine, and Lorrie Dickey (Mike), of Topeka; step-sons Barry Seifert (Joy) Minot, North Dakota, Bradley Seifert (Tammy) Junction City, KS; step-daughters Teresa (John) Loney, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Lisa Seifert, Kansas City, KS, Janice Seifert and Melinda Seifert, McPherson; KS, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Ada bequeathed her body to the University of Kansas Medical School. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at the Eastside Baptist Church, SE 29th and Pauline Road in Topeka on February 28th. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Her full obituary appears at www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.