Adelbert B. "Bert" Welch Adelbert B. "Bert" Welch Jr. 90, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.
He was born July 3, 1929, in St. Marys, the son of Adelbert B. Welch Sr. and Mary E. Sower Welch. Bert was raised in St. Marys and graduated from St. Marys High School. He served in the US Army.
Bert was a barber in Topeka for many years. He retired from the US Postal Service, where he was a label printer. He had lived in Topeka and Tecumseh for most of his married life. Bert was a member of the United Methodist Church. He had been a Boy Scout Leader and was a member of American Legion Post No. 400 in Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Willis Welch; a sister Shirley DeBacker.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Laird Welch; two sons, Randall (Nancy) Welch, Scranton and Kevin (Tena) Welch, Overbrook; his daughter, Lori Welch, Topeka; brother, Willard Welch, Topeka; sister Barbara Immenschuh, Topeka; 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Due to the Corona Virus, the funeral services will be private at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park United Methodist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. A Public Celebration of Life will be at a later date. To leave online condolence go to
www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020