Adolphus W. "A.W." Cares Jr. Adolphus W. (A.W.) Cares Jr. 88, of Parsons, died at 8:50 P.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He had been in failing health for the past two months. In 1967 A.W. began working for Shelter Insurance as a casualty adjuster and was later promoted to supervisor. In 1976 he was promoted to Branch Claims Manager in Lincoln, NE and later transferred to Topeka, Kansas. A.W. continued working for Shelter Insurance as a Branch Claims Manager until he retired in 1996.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Max Cornell officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army an may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019