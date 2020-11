HOLTON - Adrian F. "Cookie" Koch, 96, of Holton, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9th at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, followed by visitation until 5:00 p.m. at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton. Please wear a mask for the Rosary, visitation and the Mass. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com