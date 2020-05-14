|
Adrian Garcia Adrian Garcia, age 14, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 east of Topeka. Adrian was born Mary 27, 2005 in Topeka the son of Urbano and Karen (Espinoza) Garcia. Adrian was currently a freshman at Topeka High School. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was active in sports, especially soccer. He is survived by his mother, Karen (Aaron) Felix; father, Moises Garcia; paternal grandparents, Urbano Garcia; maternal grandparents, Francisco Espinoza and Rita Hernandez; brother, Jonathan Garcia and five sisters, Naylea Garcia, Ximena Garcia, Daleyza Garcia, Zuleimy Felix and Aranza Felix. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Adrea Martinez Puentes. Adrian will lie in state Friday, May 15, 2020 from noon - 8:00 p.m. with Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Friday and visitation to follow from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020