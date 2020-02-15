|
Adrian H. Rottinghaus Adrian H. Rottinghaus, 91, of Baileyville, Kansas died on February 12, 2020.
Adrian was born March 4,1928, the oldest child of Tony and Nora (Olberding) Rottinghaus.
On June 7, 1960 he married Mary Ann Stallbaumer at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Benedict, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; children , Alan (Brenda Fagan)Rottinghaus of Chicago Brenda (Steve ) Smyth of Lenexa, Tim (Jane Mathewson) Rottinghaus of Baileyville, Dan (Emilie Quaison) Rottinghaus of Parkville, Missouri; and ten grandchildren, Patty Rottinghaus, Chris (Sarah Macke) Rottinghaus, Lauren Rottinghaus, Nicole (Troy) Beal, Connor Rottinghaus, Dustin Rottinghaus, Collin Rottinghaus, Carson Rottinghaus, Sophie Smyth and Ainsley Smyth; and siblings, Marie Eagan of Axtell, Cletus Rottinghaus of Seneca, Lyle Rottinghaus of Seneca, Jerry Rottinghaus of Bern, Emmett Rottinghaus of Westmoreland, Galen Rottinghaus of Seneca, Eldon Rottinghaus of Ozawkie, Ivan Rottinghaus of Seneca and Edna Urquhart of Silver Lake.
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 & 7 PM on Sunday, February 16th at Lauer Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville.
Memorials may be left in Adrian's memory to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, sent in care of the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020