Agnes (Olejnik) (Koontz) Wike Agnes (Olejnik) (Koontz) Wike, 91 of Topeka, passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born on February 21, 1928 in Rossville, Kansas, the daughter of George and Rosie Olejnik. She attended Victor 101 School, a one room school house now located at Ward Mead Park and Rossville High School. Agnes was employed by Santa Fe Railroad for 32 years before retiring in 1989.
Agnes loved her family, sewing, baking, flowers, Seek-A-Word puzzles and an occasional bingo/casino night. She enjoyed collecting dolls and lady head vases. Cooking was her passion and she was forever trying a new recipe or enjoying a new cookbook. She also loved watching KU basketball games. Her fortitude and determination served her well during her lifetime. Her mottos were "get your work done before you play" and "when times are tough, things will be better tomorrow".
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers George, Rudolf, Henry, Bill, Ed and sisters Josephine, Georgianne and Helen. She is survived by daughter Cheryl Buxton (late Dan Buxton) of Topeka, daughter Marilyn Koontz of Topeka and son William Koontz of Port Orange, Florida. Grandchildren Ryan (Erica) Koontz of Topeka, Tyler (Shea) Koontz of Statesboro, Georgia and Tara Montana Koontz of Port Orange, Florida and great grandchildren Brynlee and Henley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cremation is planned and per her wishes no public service will be held. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The House at Midland Care, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or Helping Hands Humane Society Inc. 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604.
The family would like to thank the staff at The House at Midland Care for the loving and compassionate care they provided for our mother and our family during this difficult time.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019