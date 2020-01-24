|
Alan "Al" L. LeDoux HOLTON - Alan "Al" L. LeDoux, age 72, Holton, Kansas, died suddenly on his farm doing what he loved, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born August 20, 1947, in San Diego, California, son of Ella (Piercy) and Clifford LeDoux. Al grew up in Topeka and was a graduate of Washburn Rural High School. He graduated from Baker University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the varsity football team.
He married Sarah Brockelman on December 26, 1971 in Holton. They shared over 48 years of marriage.
Al was proud to be a farmer and rancher. He was a Gelbvieh breeder since the early eighties. Al was also a 4-H Beef Superintendent and Pleasant Valley Rustlers beef leader. He was a teacher and coach in several Kansas communities including Baldwin, Galena, Washburn Rural and Denison. He also was an admissions counselor for Baker University. He was proud to have served in the administrations of such honorable Kansans as Gov. Mike Hayden, Senator Sheila Frahm and Governor Bill Graves, culminating with serving as Director of the Kansas Water Office.
Al was a member of the Evangel United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class, the choir and active in the Nueva Vida Ministry. Al was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. He volunteered for Thrive and was also a charter member of the Holton Optimist Club, a member of Banner Grange and Kansas Gelbvieh Association. Most of all, Al enjoyed being home on the farm, enjoying his family, especially watching his children and grandchildren's school activities.
He is survived by his wife Sarah; daughter Jess Baack (Eric), Staplehurst, Nebraska; two sons, Trent LeDoux, Holton; Andy LeDoux (Danielle), Ree Heights, South Dakota; grandchildren, JW and Jady LeDoux and Ella and Piper Baack; and a nephew, John LeDoux of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Private burial will be in the Holton Cemetery at a later date. Family will greet friends 5:00 - 6:30 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nueva Vida Ministry in care of Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 270, Holton, Ks. 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020