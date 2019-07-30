Home

Alan Duane Maike, 73, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Alma, Kansas, died July 25, 2019. Alan was united in marriage to Dorothy Schmitt on October 22, 1966, in Alma. She survives. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until 11:30 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Hall in Alma. Memorial contributions suggested to St. John Lutheran Church Renovation Fund or Holy Family Catholic Cemetery Fund. Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home, www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
