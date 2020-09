R.I.p. Albert. I knew you when you were a baby .but your mom,you,and your sister moved away.so I ready did not get to see how wonderful you turned out to be. I kept in touch with your mom and asked how the kids were.

Your mother and I didn't think we would ever have children.then you came along ,then 6 months later my son came along. We were the two most grateful woman in the world. Finally we were going to hear those words "mommy "the most wonderful words in the world. The look on your mom's face Was priceless when she held you in her arms.she will never be the same without you. But please look over her and keep her safe. GOD PLEASE HELP MY FRIEND TERRI KELLEY AND THERE FAMILY THROUGH THIS TIME. GOD BLESS !!! LISA (AMACK) STOVALL. .I Love You Terri.!!!!!

Lisa Stovall

Friend