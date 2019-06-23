|
|
In Loving Memory Of Albert Magner, Jr.
March 1, 1926 - June 24, 2009
My Dad stood six feet tall with strong arms to hold and keep you safe. And as strong as he was, he was unafraid to show kindness, tenderness, pain or his tears. He was a very patient person, a good listener and had a good sense of humor. Albert was light-hearted and rolled with life's challenges always choosing to see the glass half full. He was a loving husband and father of five children, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
You are always with us.
I love you, Dad – "Suz"
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 23, 2019