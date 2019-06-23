Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Magner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Magner Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Magner Jr. Obituary
In Loving Memory Of Albert Magner, Jr.
March 1, 1926 - June 24, 2009

My Dad stood six feet tall with strong arms to hold and keep you safe. And as strong as he was, he was unafraid to show kindness, tenderness, pain or his tears. He was a very patient person, a good listener and had a good sense of humor. Albert was light-hearted and rolled with life's challenges always choosing to see the glass half full. He was a loving husband and father of five children, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
You are always with us.
I love you, Dad – "Suz"
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.