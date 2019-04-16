Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Smith Obituary
Albert Smith Overbrook--Albert Smith, 95, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Memorial services for Albert will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 19 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday at the church in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Overbrook United Methodist Church, the Busy Bee Club or the Overbrook American Legion Post #239, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now