Albert Smith Overbrook--Albert Smith, 95, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Memorial services for Albert will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 19 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday at the church in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Overbrook United Methodist Church, the Busy Bee Club or the Overbrook American Legion Post #239, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019