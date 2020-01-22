Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
The Landing Bar and Grille
2920 SE Croco Rd.
Topeka, KS
Albert W. "Bill" Copen Jr.


1955 - 2020
Albert W. "Bill" Copen Jr. Obituary
Albert W. "Bill" Copen, Jr. Albert W. "Bill" Copen, Jr., 64, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born January 21, 1955 in Marfrance, West Virginia, the son of Albert William and Mescal Louise (Johnson) Copen, Sr.

Bill attended Topeka High School. He was an Army Veteran. He was employed by Martinek & Flynn for many years.

Bill was preceded in death by his two sisters, Ginger Martinek and Kathy Bomberger.

Survivors include his two sisters, Lise Ullery of Topeka, Rebecca Sink of Gore, Oklahoma and ten nieces and nephews.

It was his wish to be cremated and A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Landing Bar and Grille, 2920 SE Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
